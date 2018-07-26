× ISP trooper injured in crash with suspected drunk driver

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indiana State Police trooper has been identified in a crash with a suspected drunk driver.

Police say the crash happened on I-65 just north of Southport Road around 2 a.m.

Two troopers were blocking two southbound lanes while investigating a previous crash when a pickup truck hit the back of one of their patrol cars.

The trooper had head and back pain, and he was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Indiana State Police believe the driver of the pickup truck was intoxicated, and he is in police custody.