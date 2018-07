× Police investigating after bicyclist dies in northwest side crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating a fatal crash on the city’s northwest side.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called to West 38th Street and Cold Spring Road on a report of an accident involving a car and a bicycle.

Indianapolis police confirmed the bicyclist died as a result of the crash. The driver stayed on the scene.

This story is developing.