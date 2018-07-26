Police searching for man in attempted child abduction case on Indy’s south side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A mother is warning other parents after a stranger reportedly tried luring her child.

“You don’t know who’s out there and what’s going on through their heads,” said Brandy Capshaw, victim’s mother.

Over the weekend, Capshaw and her son were walking the trails at Glenn’s Valley Nature Park with a 15-year-old family friend. They were near the end and the two kids took off running towards their parked car. Capshaw says she lost sight of them for just a bit.

“It was in the span of 30 seconds. I mean, they weren’t really far ahead of me, but it was real quick,” said Capshaw.

IMPD is searching for the man and investigating this case as an attempted child abduction case. The teenage friend told police a man was waiting outside of a van and offered them a toy.

“He had approached them and asked if he wanted a toy dragon and then opened up the back of the van and proceeded to get into it. She (the friend) grabbed my son and got into the car,” said Capshaw.

Capshaw didn’t hear what happened until they were pulling out of the park. When she circled back around to get a description, the van and the stranger were gone.

“Even people with the best intentions can come across the wrong way and it’s really, really, really, scary thinking within two minutes you could lose somebody that you love,” said Capshaw.

The man never reportedly tried grabbing the children but the situation was enough for police to put out a warning, asking the community to be extra careful.

“It’s very scary and I don’t want anything like that happening to anybody’s child ever,” said Capshaw.

Police believe the man was driving an older white or silver minivan. If you know anything that could help detectives in this case, call 262-TIPS.