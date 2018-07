× Police will conduct DUI checkpoints all over Marion County on Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Extra patrols will target drunk drivers in Marion County on Sunday.

Multiple police agencies are setting up DUI checkpoints all over the county on Sunday, July 29. The sobriety checkpoints will begin at 6 p.m.

The checkpoints are made possible through “Strategies for Impaired Driving,” which is a project aimed at reducing alcohol-related crashes.