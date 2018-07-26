× Sheriff: Man killed wife, daughter before turning gun on himself

SHIRLEY, Ind. – Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Shirley, a small town between Henry and Hancock counties.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the 2400 block of N. Mechanicsburg Rd. Thursday night.

The sheriff believes a father fatally shot his wife and daughter before turning the gun on himself.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.