× Tight end Eric Ebron ties the knot 11 days before his Colts training camp debut

Stepping onto the field as a Colt for the first time in training camp isn’t the only thing Eric Eebron is smiling about after a packed month of July.

“Well, I trained a lot and me and my fiancée, now wife, got married, so that was great,” Ebron said with a smile. “We had a super dope hip hop violinist named Damien Escobar kicked off the wedding, my family, her family, just a small group of very personal people and it just was amazing.”

Soon after signing with the Colts in March, the tight end proposed and the couple decided to squeeze in a wedding in a narrow offseason window.

“Two months it took us, and it was amazing for two months planning,” Ebron explained of the nuptials which took place in his wife’s hometown of Houston. “The thought was initially to push it to next year, but then we thought, ‘Why?’ We live together, we have a child, we act like we are married so why not get married, so, we did it.”

Proposing to and marrying his wife, Gabriela, wasn’t the only courtship Ebron was involved in this offseason. Immediately after he was released by the Lions, Frank Reich began pursuing Ebron as the perfect partner to the revamped Colts offense.

“I’m very excited because when I was released, Frank, Nick, Tom, our offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, they were one of the first people to call me and they wanted me to be a part of what they were building,” Ebron said. “So for them to want me, it was just such a wake-up call to me to know what I am capable of and what I can do to help the team.”

Ebron is embracing this new chapter, both personally and professionally.

“This is a whole new start for me, this is a whole new everything, and it’s all been positive and I just hope to continue it.”