Colts’ notebook: Andrew Luck ‘feels good’

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Oft-times, what’s important isn’t how a player on the mend from an injury or surgery performs the first day back.

It’s how he feels the next day.

With that in mind, Andrew Luck was feeling fine.

“I think he feels good,’’ coach Frank Reich said prior to Friday’s training camp session at Grand Park.

Luck returned to full-team work Thursday for the first time since the final week of December 2016. His initial work consisted of 19 passes in 11-on-11 team drills and 7-on-7 sessions.

“The good thing is he’s into this routine and it’s been a progression of building up in throw count, so it was very specific in what he does afterwards,’’ Reich said. “It’s nothing new. I think it all feels pretty good.’’

Throughout Luck’s latest rehab process, Reich has noticed a definite change in his throwing.

“I just think he’s gotten more crisp,’’ he said. “That’s a word we use every now and then. You’ve got to have a snap and a crispness to hit because you’ve got to play fast.

“When you’re rehabbing through an injury, there is a little bit where it’s just not quite as crisp. We’ve seen that get better and better. As good as I thought yesterday was, believe me, I think there’s a lot of room to go to get even better.’’

That includes making the hair-trigger decisions and cutting loose with the football.

“When you get into a competitive situation, all of a sudden you see an opening on a pass and you have to get it there and you have to put a little more juice on it,’’ Reich said, “and that’s hard sometimes to reenact (against) air when you’re rehabbing, but we saw it a few time yesterday.’’

If there has been a change in Luck’s throwing mechanics, “it’s subtle,’’ Reich said. “There are some little subtle things, but I would say generally speaking, no. Nothing dramatic.’’

Charting Luck

For those keeping track at home, Luck’s second practice consisted of 19 passes in 11-on-11 team drills and 7-on-7 work. Against the full defense, he was 7-of-9 and primarily worked on underneath routes to tight ends Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle.

Injury update

Linebacker Chris McCain (ankle) was held out of Friday’s practice. Also, offensive tackle Denzelle Good did not work due to personal reasons, according to a team spokesman. Good practiced Thursday after being activated off of the non-football injury list.

Schedule change

The starting time for Sunday’s evening practice has moved up to 6:15 p.m. from 7 o’clock.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51