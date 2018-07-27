Community gathers to memorialize Southport Lt. Aaron Allan on first anniversary of death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – Today marks one year since Southport Police Department Lieutenant Aaron Allan made the ultimate sacrifice.

On July 27, 2017, Lt. Aaron Allan was walking hand-in-hand with his 5-year-old son, sending him off to his first day of kindergarten.

No one could have possibly imagined what would happen just a few hours later. While responding to a crash, he approached the car to help. That’s when police say he was fatally shot by the driver.

Lt. Allan made a huge impact on the community before his death, and his legacy carries on today.

The Southport Police Department is dedicating a memorial wall in his honor that says “Thank you for your service” this afternoon.

"They were telling me stories about him just last week. It just shows the impact he had on the community,” Southport Police Chief Tom Vaughn said.

Lt. Allan is survived by his wife and two sons. His life will be celebrated at the new memorial from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be an open house following the memorial for the brand new Southport Police Department building from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.