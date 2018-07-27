× Cooler air settles in for the weekend…spotty showers to end weekend?

The cold front has cleared the state and any rain chances have now come to an end! Cooler air is now flowing into the state, while dew points begin their slide downward too. It will be a great day with sunshine this morning and a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon. Afternoon readings will range from the upper 70’s to lower 80’s, along with a refreshing breeze. Enjoy…

Skies clear tonight and temperatures fall into the upper 50’s. More sunshine expected on Saturday with highs near 80°, marking our last weekend of July with a feel more typical of September.

Sunday could bring us a few showers around but plenty of dry hours too. Greater chances for rain begin to ramp up on Monday and into Tuesday of next week! Rainfall is needed as this month, so far, has us running 2.57″ below the average!