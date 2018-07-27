Foodie Spotlight: Get ready to feast for Indy Burger Battle

Indianapolis is quickly becoming one of the hottest food cities in America. A destination for true foodies who are interested in everything from fine dining to food trucks. This column will put the spotlight on one of these local hot spots to help get the word out and share in the love of all things food.

Preview by Dustin Heller (you can win tickets to the event by visiting his Instagram page)

Calling all foodies! I hope you don’t have plans this weekend because one of my favorite food events of the year is taking place this Saturday on Georgia Street in downtown Indy: Indy Burger Battle! Let’s just stop right there for a second–that name alone should have you rushing to their website to buy tickets.

Now where was I? Oh yeah, Indy Burger Battle is a burger competition where your favorite restaurants from around town pull out all the stops to craft the most creative and succulent burger you’ve ever put in your mouth. Last year’s Critic’s Choice Champion was the Flamme Burger from–where else?–Flamme Burger. The honor of People’s Choice Champion went to The Jam’N Burger from Hops & Fire Craft Tap House. Flamme Burger will be seeking their third consecutive Critic’s Choice Championship this year, but they will have some stiff competition (more on that below).

Not only is the event a fun time and a must-do for burger lovers, it is also great way to support an amazing cause. Indy Burger Battle is organized by Building Tomorrow, a nonprofit aimed at ensuring all children have access to an inclusive, quality education by galvanizing communities to support thriving schools in underserved areas. Last year alone, they raised over $30,000 to help build a school in Uganda.

Let me get this straight, I get to eat gourmet burgers and, in effect, help children in need? Count me in!

Now it’s time to get down to business and talk some burgers. There are 18 restaurants competing this year and I’ve been given a behind-the-scenes look at the burgers in competition. I was hoping to have a behind-the-scenes taste of the burgers, but I’ll take what I can get. I’ll be right there with all of you on Saturday making my rounds.

Pro tip: you might want to skip breakfast that morning. To learn more, head over to the website (first to buy tickets) and check out the participating restaurants vying for the title of Indy’s best burger. To get you even more excited, I’ve picked five of the burgers in competition that pique my curiosity along with accompanying pics to set your taste buds in motion. So without further ado…

Restaurant: Prodigy Burger and Bar

Burger: The Bourdain

Description: As homage to a legend, we present our Wagyu beef patty with grilled asparagus, crab meat and Prodigy’s signature hollandaise sauce. This combination of flavors will make you truly appreciate the chefs of past.

Restaurant: Spoke & Steele

Burger: Búrg Mí

Description: Re-hydrated shiitake mushrooms and fresh ginger blended with Fischer Farms Goose Blend Beef, topped with pickled cucumbers and red onion, fresh jalapeno and cilantro with a spicy aioli on a toasted French roll.

Restaurant: Yard House

Burger: Kurobuta Pork Burger

Description: Spicy candied bacon, white American cheese, arugula, blueberry ketchup.

Restaurant: Cafe at the Prop

Burger: Bourbon Brisket Burger

Description: Seasoned ground chuck & beef brisket burger w/ smoked mozzarella, balsamic onion jam, sweet n’ spicy pickle & bourbon ketchup.

Restaurant: Ted’s Montana Grill

Burger: Avalon Bison Burger

Description: A blend of sweet & salty. Bison burger topped with melted Gruyere and bleu cheese, smoky bacon and caramelized onions. Served on a brioche bun topped with roasted garlic aioli and crisp baby arugula.

Indy Burger Battle is a Building Tomorrow event and is presented by Red Gold Tomatoes.