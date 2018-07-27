× Former Ingalls fire chief faces federal charges for having sexually explicit images of minor on phone, investigators say

INGALLS, Ind. – The former fire chief of a small central Indiana town faces federal child exploitation charges.

Brian Cushman, 29, is charged with sexual exploitation of a child. He had his initial appearance in federal court last week and was released on GPS monitoring today.

Last month, a relative showed up at Cushman’s home and found a 17-year-old outside and a 14-year-old girl passed out inside. The relative told investigators the younger teen had an oxygen mask on her face and there were a handful of used oxygen tanks near her.

“They were drinking. Apparently, they had been consuming alcohol to the point where they lost consciousness and he was trying to resuscitate them,” said Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings.

At the time of the incident, Cushman was the fire chief of the Ingalls Fire Department.

Investigators tell FOX59 that a volunteer firefighter showed up at Cushman’s home with another oxygen tank and the 14-year-old was revived. The volunteer firefighter has been suspended over the incident.

Law enforcement officials determined that Cushman provided alcohol to the teens, and he had sexual contact with one of the girls.

Search warrants were obtained for his home and cell phone, and officials found sexually explicit images dating back to January 2018.

An Ingalls police officer who responded allegedly didn’t file a police report. He has resigned as a result of the incident.

Cummings recommended Indiana State Police take over the case. The FBI also helped with the investigation.

“The sexual victimization of a child is a heinous crime,” said Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter. “And in this particular case, it’s even worse the crime is alleged to have been committed by a public safety official that we encourage our youth to seek out when they need help.”

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristina M. Korobov, Cushman could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.