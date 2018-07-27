FOX59 team, viewers build panels for woman’s new Habitat home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You nailed it!

Dozens of FOX59 viewers teamed up with our employees to help build a new home for a deserving Indianapolis grandmother.

Karen Leachman said she learned about Habitat for Humanity while walking for the Ten Point Coalition.

When she was approved, she volunteered on other Habitat homes, took homeowner classes, and prepared for the day she’ll need to pay a mortgage.

Now, she’s one step closer to moving into this neighborhood near 38th and Capitol; the same neighborhood she’s trying to turn around.

"I'm really actually very proud of myself," she said. "Once I'm in, I’m just going to sit back and enjoy it and have more family members over, friends over, family gatherings, grand kids. Just really enjoy it.”

Leachman was up bright and early for the panel build in FOX59's back parking lot. She said she couldn't sleep, because she was so excited.

"I was up every hour on the hour hitting snooze. Jumped up this morning and I was ready!"

A time-lapse video shows each team constructing walls of the home.

Volunteers who have never met Leachman before the build hammered away through the morning. Leachman said she couldn't be more grateful for the time and effort these people gave.

"I went from site to site telling them thank you and I appreciate it and I enjoy them doing this with me," she said. "I would like to thank Habitat, FOX59 , family members and friends."

The home has been moved to the fairgrounds where it will undergo the rest of construction and then be moved to Leachman's new neighborhood.