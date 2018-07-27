Indians Barber in the Bullpen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind - We've entered the dog days of summer at ballparks across the country. For baseball players, the grind of a long season finds them searching out the little comforts in life, like a fresh haircut. That can be a tough find while traveling but for the Indianapolis Indians they just need to make a call to the bullpen.

Damien Magnifico is a right-handed reliever for the Tribe. For the last several years he’s also served as the team barber for many of the clubs he’s played for across the minor leagues. A native of Texas, Magnifico started cutting his own hair in high school and would watch barbers closely to improve his own skills.

Magnifico was drafted in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers. He made his major league debut for the Brewers in 2016 and has a 5.40ERA in the bigs.

Magnifico came to Indy after being a Rule 5 pick by the Pirates in 2017.

He’s pitched well in Indianapolis, boasting a 3.88ERA with a record of 3-2 in 30 appearances for the Tribe.