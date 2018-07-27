× Indy Lightsaber Academy to hold its first-ever lightsaber tournament in August

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Prepare yourself for a duel—and try not to lose a hand.

Indy Lightsaber Academy will hold the first-ever Indy International Lightsaber Tournament next month in downtown Indianapolis.

Organizers said the tournament will feature public workshops and two days of “spectator-friendly” action from 36 competitors. The contestants represent the U.S., U.K., Canada and France.

Two-day passes for Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 cost $10. You can learn the basics of lightsaber combat during a $10 workshop on Aug. 24. The event is at the Irsay Family YMCA at CityWay.

Competitors will challenge one another in LED lightsaber duels using weapons, of course, inspired by the Star Wars movie series.

Here are more details for each day of events:

Friday, August 24: An intensive public lightsaber combat workshop from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for everyone from beginners to experienced fighters. Each of the lightsaber schools attending the tournament will offer instruction to anyone 13 or up. Workshop admission is just $10 for the entire evening.

From 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., watch the best individuals from each lightsaber school compete for the crown in the one-on-one tournament. The winner will earn a fabulous grand prize and international bragging rights!

From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., contestants will team up with members of other schools to put their skills to the test in a two-on-two tournament. Team tactics will win the day, and new friendships will form in the fast-paced arena!

Ticket sales benefit the Y for All campaign at the CityWay YMCA, which helps lower-income residents become YMCA members.

Indy Lightsaber Academy was founded in 2015 and teaches the “art of lightsaber combat as a practical martial art.” The LED lightsabers have sturdy polycarbonate blades perfect for duels. Members learn seven different forms derived from actual martial arts, adapted to fit “an elegant weapon for a more civilized age.”

For ticket information, call the Y at 317-955-9622. You can learn more about Indy Lightsaber Academy at its Facebook page.