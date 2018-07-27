September in July, Final weekend of the month will be mild
LONGEST COOL SPELL OF THE SUMMER UNDERWAY
Historically we are entering the hottest time of the year but Mother Nature has other plans! The final weekend of July will open with early September-like lows!
And how about this – vacationers in northern Minnesotan awake to 30s in July! Early morning Friday temperatures dipped to 39° Hibbing, Crane Lake and Big Fork.
That is where our air is originating from for the weekend. The heat and humidity are on hold for now with Saturday morning lows area-wide into the 50s. Some outlying areas will undoubtedly reach the lower 50s by daybreak and I fully expect a few locations dip into the 40s!
This will be the longest spell of ‘below’ normal weather in central Indiana this summer, the longest stretch has only been three days.
DRY JULY TO END WET
Rain chances remain quite low through the weekend but the dry July (2.69″ below normal) is expected to end wet. The real rain threat is to arrive next Tuesday with areal coverage reaching 70%. The rain cooled air will hold temperatures for the final day of July to the middle 70s.