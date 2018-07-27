Sherman talks to Habitat homeowner on morning of the build

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As our Habitat for Humanity takes shape, Sherman talked to Karen Leachman , the woman who will live in the three-bedroom house once it's finished.

Karen is a local woman who graduated from the same elementary and high schools as Sherman. She admitted she was nervous on the morning on the build. Still, she's touched by the number of people helping her.

"I appreciate everyone coming out and helping me. I've met a lot of great people," she said.

"[The house is] gonna be bigger, my own. [I'll hold] barbecues and [have] the grandkids [over]. I'm even gonna throw a party for Habitat, but they don't know that yet."