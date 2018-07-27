Small plane lands on Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — A small plane made an emergency landing on Lake Shore Drive on Chicago’s South Side, temporarily halting traffic along the busy roadway hugging Lake Michigan.

Authorities say no vehicles were struck when the single-engine aircraft landed during the early stages of Friday’s evening rush hour.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says the pilot reported the engine lost power and he had no choice but to land the aircraft on the southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive. It wasn’t immediately known from where the aircraft took off or where it was headed.

Aerial views broadcast locally did not show any damage to the two-seat aircraft.

Langford said the pilot was not injured.

Media Availability regarding plane on Lake Shore Drive in 25 minutes. Media meet at the scene at 3800 S. Lake Shore Drive. (Merritt) pic.twitter.com/v7tqIR5Jgp — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 27, 2018