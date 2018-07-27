Timelapse shows FOX59 crews construct Habitat for Humanity house

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The FOX59 morning crew came together with members of the community to build another Habitat for Humanity house.

A timelapse video shows each team constructing walls of the home that will go to a woman named Karen Leachman. Eventually, she will live in the home which will be placed near 38th and Capitol.

Leachman has come a long way. In 2004, she was diagnosed with a disease that prevents her blood from clotting. She couldn't keep up with the medical bills and her rent, so she moved in with her brother who had a small, one-bedroom apartment.This will be Leachman’s first home.

