Colts' rookie Darius Leonard making up for lost time

WESTFIELD, Ind. – What to do when you’ve been missing in action? Make an immediate impression when you’re back in action, that’s what.

We give you Darius Leonard, and we give you a snapshot of what Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard envisioned when he selected the South Carolina State standout with the 36th overall pick in the April NFL draft.

At one point during Thursday’s first training camp practice at Grand Park, Leonard lined up where the Colts want him to be Sept. 9 in the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. That would be as the starting weak-side linebacker, the game-changing position in coordinator Matt Eberflus’ 4-3 defense.

At the snap of the ball, he made his read and peeled back to cover tight end Erik Swoope down the left seam. As Andrew Luck’s pass arrived, albeit a tad short, Leonard went up and intercepted it.

That’s the type of play capable of swinging a game’s momentum, and the type upper-echelon weak-side ‘backers come up with. Again, it’s the type of play the Colts believed Leonard was capable of making before they drafted him.

“It’s really what we saw on tape,’’ Eberflus said Saturday afternoon. “There was no surprise in what he brings to the table. Just the athleticism, a fluid athlete and has got a lot of upside.

“We’re glad to have him. He’s exactly what we thought he would be.’’

Trouble is, the coaching staff has had to wait to get its collective hands on Leonard. He suffered a quadriceps injury at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, tweaked it during pre-draft workouts for teams, then aggravated it yet again on his only day of work at Colts’ rookie minicamp in May.

The Colts decided the best course of action moving forward was to shut down their talented rookie and allow him to fully heal. Leonard’s rehab forced him to miss the entirety of the team’s offseason work.

“It’s very hard, especially for a rookie, especially for guy like me,’’ he said. “I’m always eager to get in. Honestly probably shouldn’t have been in, should have stayed out knowing my quad wasn’t 100 percent.

“That whole month was hard just standing there, not really getting the reps I need, knowing I needed the reps to get the speed and everything down pat.’’

Leonard finds himself at a fluid position. There have been times Anthony Walker has been stationed at middle ‘backer, flanked by Najee Goode at weak-side and Tyrell Adams at strong-side.

More and more, look for Leonard’s reps to increase. By appearances, he’s the prototypical weak-side ‘backer. He’s 6-2, 234 pounds, runs like a cheetah and is aggressive and relentless.

If the size bothers you, don’t let it. Tampa Bay’s Derrick Brooks was 6-0, 235, and a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Leonard’s drop-into-coverage and interception of Luck showcased his cover skills.

“Just a little bit of athleticism, playing in space a little bit,’’ he said.

Eberflus was more effusive.

“It’s unique,’’ he said, “but those are the players we’re looking for in this scheme. We want guys who can play, linebackers who can move and can wreck like a defensive back, defensive ends that can move like linebackers.

“He’s one of the young players there that we’re certainly excited to have.’’

Eberflus’ transition from the previous 3-4 to the 4-3 features smaller, quicker players, especially at linebacker. Leonard considers himself a perfect fit even though he played in a 4-3 and 3-4 at South Carolina State. He was productive regardless the scheme: a school-record 394 tackles, including 53 for a loss; 21.5 sacks, six interceptions and eight forced fumbles.

“I like the 4-3,’’ Leonard said. “It’s letting me run around a little bit, use my athleticism.’’

Leonard made a name for himself – literally – in 2016 when he piled up 19 tackles against Clemson. After he returned to campus, teammates started calling him Maniac.

“With me working hard and being a leader,’’ Leonard said, “it’s kind of easy to go out and just have run and try to be a maniac.’’

Doesn’t the nickname Maniac indicate some degree of chaotic behavior?

“Controlled chaos,’’ Leonard said with a smile. “You’ve gotta be controlled.’’

If he’s able to keep things under control and continue to progress, there’s every reason to believe Leonard finds himself in the starting lineup against the Bengals in early September.

“Coming in, you want to play,’’ he said. “You don’t want to sit on the bench.’’

