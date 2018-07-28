Cool and quiet start to the weekend; rain chances return Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a refreshing start to our Saturday with temperatures dropping into the 50s across central Indiana. Crawfordsville even dropped to 49° this morning!

We are tracking a nice and dry first half of the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will gradually rise into the lower 80s this afternoon, which is slightly below normal for late July.

There are several activities going on this weekend, including the Colts Training Camp in Westfield and another home game for the Indianapolis Indians this evening. Temperatures will be comfortable for both events under a partly cloudy sky.

There are going to be a few changes in the forecast for our Sunday. FOX Futurecast shows more cloud cover and a few showers moving into our western counties early in the morning.

The rainfall is going to become more scattered over the area during the afternoon hours.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms are going to travel over the state early next week. A few storms may produce heavy downpours and gusty winds. The rain and cloud cover around the area will prevent temperatures from rising above 80° next Monday and Tuesday.