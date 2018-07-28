Deadline approaching for organizations vying for Community Crime Prevention Grant money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The deadline is fast approaching for non-profits looking for a lift from the Indianapolis Foundation (IF). Organizations have until Tuesday to apply for a piece of their $2 million Community Crime Prevention Grant.

The money goes to charities who focus on preventing violence in Indianapolis communities, particularly for people 14 to 24. Non-profits that are chosen can receive anywhere from $5,000 to $100,000. Applicants must be a 501 (c)(3) charity, or partner with one. IF is an affiliate of the Central Indiana Community Foundation (CICF).

FOX59 spoke with Trusted Mentors, a grant applicant who pairs volunteer mentors with at risk adults, most notably criminals who are out of jail. The non-profit called the grant extremely competitive, but admits they need it to stay in business.

“90 % of our mentoring relationships succeed, and the mentee does not offend while in the relationship with the mentors," Trusted Mentors founder Jeri Warner said.

Mentors for the non-profit say it makes a difference, despite the violent crimes plaguing the Circle City. Brishon Bond is a mentor with a mentee who spent 16 years behind bars. He says the process of helping someone escape patterns of crime is an arduous one, but he is seeing the changes happen first hand.

“If we didn’t have these programs I would suspect that crime would probably be going up even higher than what it is," Bond said, "I have to believe that these programs , however many there are, have to be making some sort of difference.”

If you are an organization trying to apply, you can find the application a here.