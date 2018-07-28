× Fishers Mayor: Police Chief on paid administrative leave after being arrested for OWI

FISHERS, Ind. – The Mayor of Fishers has released a statement regarding the arrest of Police Chief Mitch Thompson.

In a media advisory, Mayor Scott Fadness said Thompson was placed on paid administrative leave following a personal injury accident.

According to a police report, the crash happened on North Keystone Avenue just before 11 p.m. Friday night. Responding officers report Thompson rear-ended a car, causing it to strike a third vehicle.

Chief Thompson was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Mayor Fadness says he appointed Assistant Chief Ed Gebhart as Acting Chief “until all facts related to the incident present themselves.”

IMPD is investigating the crash.