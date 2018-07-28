Five members of Coleman family laid to rest following tragic accident

Posted 11:50 AM, July 28, 2018, by , Updated at 02:29PM, July 28, 2018

The Coleman family (Photo courtesy of family)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Five members of the Coleman family were laid to rest Saturday at Eastern Star Church.

The service remembered Horace “Butch” Coleman, 70, and his wife, Belinda “Toni,” 69, Horace’s brother, Irvin “Ray,” 76; Horace’s daughter, Angela, 45, and Angela’s son Maxwell, 2.

They passed away in a tragic duck boat accident last week near Branson, Missouri.Of 11 Coleman family members aboard the boat, only Tia Coleman and her nephew, Donovan Coleman, survived.

The viewing was from 8 a.m. to noon with a celebration of their lives following.

Friday, mourners gathered at Grace Apostolic Church to celebrate the lives of Glenn, Arya, Evan and Reece Coleman.