Five members of Coleman family laid to rest following tragic accident

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Five members of the Coleman family were laid to rest Saturday at Eastern Star Church.

The service remembered Horace “Butch” Coleman, 70, and his wife, Belinda “Toni,” 69, Horace’s brother, Irvin “Ray,” 76; Horace’s daughter, Angela, 45, and Angela’s son Maxwell, 2.

They passed away in a tragic duck boat accident last week near Branson, Missouri.Of 11 Coleman family members aboard the boat, only Tia Coleman and her nephew, Donovan Coleman, survived.

The viewing was from 8 a.m. to noon with a celebration of their lives following.

Friday, mourners gathered at Grace Apostolic Church to celebrate the lives of Glenn, Arya, Evan and Reece Coleman.