INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hundreds of Hoosier children have new backpacks for the start of school thanks to a nonprofit.

CareSource, a nonprofit health plan, hosted a free Back to School Family Day Saturday morning at the Marion County Public Library.

It provided funding and 500 backpacks stuffed with school supplies to kids about to go back to class.

They also offered free health screenings, help attendees enroll in health insurance programs, entertainment and more.