Bloomington dropping late-night buses serving IU students

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A late-night bus service in Bloomington is being discontinued nine years after it started running during Indiana University’s fall and spring semesters.

Bloomington Transit started the weekend night owl service running from 11 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. for the 2009-2010 school year. But The Herald-Times reports ridership has fallen from 42,000 the first year to about 12,000 this past school year.

Bloomington Transit general manager Lew May says college students were the primary passengers on the routes, but that university officials have turned down requests for additional funding the past three years.

IU spokesman Chuck Carney says the school’s student transportation board didn’t support increasing student fees to continue the service. The university will continue its own weekend late-night campus bus route.