Coroner: Anderson toddler died from blunt force injuries, liver lacerations

ANDERSON, Ind. – Charges have been filed in the death of a little girl in Anderson, and police believe the toddler’s mother and boyfriend are responsible.

The Madison County coroner says 23-month-old Olivia Paisley Hudson died on Saturday from multiple blunt force injuries and two liver lacerations that caused bleeding in her stomach.

The coroner says Kayla Hudson, the toddler’s mother, drove her to St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson Sunday morning around 7 a.m.

The coroner says Olivia’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Kayla and her boyfriend Ryan Ramirez were arrested for neglect of a dependent in connection with the case.

The Herald Bulletin is also reporting an older sibling is being treated for abuse at Riley Hospital for Children