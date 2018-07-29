× Death of Madison County baby ruled a homicide, mother and boyfriend arrested

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A 23-month-old baby died Saturday morning and authorities have ruled her death a homicide.

Olivia Paisley Hudson was pronounced dead after her mother reportedly drove her to St. Vincent in Anderson before 7 a.m.

According to an autopsy, Hudson’s cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries with two liver lacerations that caused internal bleeding. The coroner said the child had a skull fracture and too many bruises to count.

The mother and her boyfriend have been arrested in connection to this case.

The Madison County Prosecutor says formal charges have not yet been filed.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.