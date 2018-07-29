× Dreary and damp finish to July

We’ve slipped from the 11th warmest summer, to-date, down to the 16th warmest in just a matter of days.

Many of us didn’t even make it out of the 70’s this afternoon.

Not only are rain chances rising but humidity has as well.

Dew point temperatures are up several degrees from where they were last night.

Spotty showers will be around during the late evening hours and become more scattered as we head toward day break tomorrow.

Temperatures tonight will be on the mild side. Dropping down to the low to mid 60’s by early tomorrow morning.

Plan on a dreary start to the work week. Rain chances will come on and off throughout the day and even a thunderstorm or two is possible.

We stay on the cool side through the first day of August (Wednesday). However, the heat and humidity will rise as we head toward next weekend.