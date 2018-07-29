× ‘Hungry 4 success’: Homeless man passes out resumes instead of asking for money

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — A tweet showing a California man holding a sign that says, “Homeless, Hungry 4 Success. Take A Resume” has gone viral.

A woman named Jasmine Scofield (@jaysc0 on Twitter) said she was pulling up to a stoplight Friday and saw the man holding the sign.

She said his name was David and wrote, “Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing,” she wrote.

Her tweet was retweeted more than 115k times.

Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out! pic.twitter.com/ewoE3PKFx7 — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 27, 2018

David’s resume shows he earned a Bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Texas A&M University.

Jasmine later tweeted that companies like Google, Netflix and LinkedIn have already reached out to him.