× Postal Service hosting August job fair in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Looking for a new job? The US Postal Service is hosting a job fair in Indianapolis next month.

USPS will hold the fair at the Greater Indiana District Conference Center, located at 8765 Guion Rd., on August 11.

It will take place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

As the holidays approach, the Postal Service will soon be hiring a number of seasonal positions.

The Postal Service, on an ongoing basis, has vacancies for city carrier assistant ($16.78 per hour), rural carrier associate ($17.78 per hour), and assistant rural carrier ($17.78 per hour — Saturdays, Sundays and observed holidays only). Each of these jobs require two years’ driving experience, and a good driving record.

USPS also has vacancies in mail processing positions —Postal Support Employee (PSE) mail processing clerk and PSE sales & service/distribution associate ($16.98 per hour), mail handler assistant ($15.46 per hour) and mail handler casual ($14.25 per hour). Also available from time to time is Postmaster relief/replacement ($12.53 per hour) for Post Offices open no more than two hours a day.

Attendees must be over 17 years of age.