Tracking showers for Sunday; unseasonably cool early in the week

We are kicking off our Sunday dry across central Indiana with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

However, there is a system to our west that will bring scattered rainfall to the area today. There should be a lot of dry time ahead of the showers with most of the rain arriving late in the afternoon and evening hours.

It will be a soggy start to the work week! Be sure to have the rain gear on hand as you head into work tomorrow. Some storms tomorrow afternoon may produce gusty winds, hail and heavy downpours.

The cloud cover and showers around the area early in the week will prevent temperatures from rising above 80°! The break from the high heat will not last too long though… More seasonal temperatures will arrive late in the week with highs in the upper 80s by Friday.