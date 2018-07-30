× $100 million wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of Branson duck boat victims

BRANSON, MO – The first lawsuit has been filed in the deadly duck boat disaster.

Seventeen people died, including nine members of an Indianapolis family, on July 19 when a duck boat went down in heavy weather on table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri.

The $100 million wrongful death lawsuit was filed against the company that owns “Ride the Ducks Branson” on behalf of victims’ families.

The attorneys have litigated other duck boat wrongful death cases in the past. They claim the company ignored storm warnings and didn’t heed safety warnings about the boat’s canopies.

The complaint states: “This tragedy was the predictable and predicted result of decades of unacceptable, greed-driven, and willful ignorance of safety by the Duck Boat industry in the face of specific and repeated warnings that their Duck Boats are death traps for passengers and pose grave danger to the public on water and on land.”

The NTSB Miss Majestic report found that “the natural buoyancy of the passengers’ bodies forced them into the overhead canopy, which acted like a net to entrap them and to prevent their vertical escape.”

The lawyers will share more details about the lawsuit during a news conference at 10:30 a.m. We will livestream it here.