Chef Rob shares Bento Box recipes perfect for school lunches

Southwestern Pasta Salad Bento Box
Ingredients (makes about 8 servings)
- 1 (12 oz.) box whole wheat mini shells
- 1 (15 oz.) can reduced-sodium black beans – drained, rinsed
- 1 (15 oz.) can no-salt-added corn – drained, rinsed
- 1 cup quartered cherry tomatoes
- 6 mini sweet peppers, diced
- 1 green onion thinly sliced
- ½ cup shredded low-fat Cheddar cheese
- ½ cup yogurt Ranch dressing
- 1 ounce blue tortilla chips
- 2 tablespoons Guacamole (store-bought or fresh)
- ½ cup Greek yogurt
- ½ banana, sliced
- 1 tablespoon granola
Instructions
1. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and let cool.
2. Mix pasta, beans, corn, tomatoes, peppers, onion, cheese and Ranch in large bowl.
3. Add tortilla chips, guacamole and yogurt topped with bananas and granola to lunchbox.
Ham and Swiss Avocado Wrap
Ingredients (makes 4 servings)
- 1 ripe avocado, pitted, peeled and sliced
- 4 flour tortillas
- 8 ounces thinly sliced cooked ham
- 8 slices Swiss cheese
- Directions
- Place 1 tortilla on plate.
- Layer ham, Swiss cheese and avocado slices on tortilla.
- Fold in sides of each wrap; roll up. Cut each in half.
- Serve immediately, or wrap each sandwich in plastic wrap and refrigerate until serving, up to 24 hours.