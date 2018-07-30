INDOT crews open I-65 West Street ramps ahead of schedule

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —It was a much welcomed surprise to downtown commuters Monday afternoon.

Just before rush hour traffic began, the Indiana Department of Transportation reopened the West Street ramps to traffic for sections of I-65 downtown.

Since July 1, commuters have had to avoid a portion of I-65 between meridian and 21st Street t as the agency conducted bridge resurfacing work. Officials say closures at 21st Street for southbound will continue, along with Meridian Street for northbound traffic and on the northwest side at I-65/I-465 for southbound traffic.

The remaining portion of the closed interstate is slated to reopen Sunday.

“Our contractors have been able to get in, and work around the clock on the bridges, and as soon as folks are able to get on, you’ll be able to see the work that they have been able to do so far,” INDOT spokesperson Lamar Holliday said.

While the I-65 closures may soon be over, this fall commuters will be faced with another challenge. A heavily traveled stretch of I-465 on the southwest side between I-70 and I-65, a stretch that includes Mann Road, Indiana 67, Indiana 37 and East Street, will also be closed for bridge work.

However, Holliday says only one direction will be shut down at a time, and the entire process will only last 18 days.

Eastbound I-465 will close at 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 14, and reopen on or before 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 24. After that, westbound I-465 will close at 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 28, and reopen on or before 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 8.

“We have a lot of work that needs to be done, especially in the metropolitan area, and you’ll see us out there doing that work,” Holliday said.