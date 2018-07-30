× Marion father charged with neglect after police say 2-year-old fell out of second story window

MARION, Ind. – A Marion man is facing neglect charges after police say his 2-year-old son fell out of a second story window on June 29.

Officers were called to the scene at an apartment on W. 1st St. to investigate the incident at about 6:16 p.m.

There, police learned Brian Jackson, 29, had allegedly left the 2-year-old unattended while he used the restroom.

Officers claim Jackson also appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic. He “had very poor balance, he was slurring his speech, and was lethargic barely able to keep his eyes open,” according to a police report. The responding officer also reported seeing a substance in the apartment that “appeared to be the synthetic smoking substance called common.”

The 2-year-old was transported by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital. The Department of Child Services told police that the toddler suffered three compression fractures, a concussion, cuts and bruises, the police report says.

A warrant was later issued for Jackson’s arrest. He’s now been taken into custody on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 3 felony, neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony, and possession of a synthetic drug or synthetic dug lookalike substance, a class A misdemeanor.