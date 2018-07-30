× Much needed rain falling; July ends on a cool note!

Rain falling now and more coming at times through your afternoon. Not a great way to begin a Monday but we really need the rainfall! This month has been overall very dry (1.4″ total) and hot but we will end the month, much cooler and damp. The clouds and rain will keep our temperatures down for today and Tuesday.

Additional rainfall on the way tomorrow and more clouds will create another cooler than normal day! As rain chances ease SLOWLY on Wednesday and into Thursday, our temperatures will begin to warm. Hotter weather returns for the weekend.