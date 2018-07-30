Tony Stewart makes cameo in Columbus Police Department’s lip sync video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The lip sync challenge has swept police departments across the nation, including in central Indiana. Monday, the Columbus Police Department released its own video and the officers brought their A-game.

Tony Stewart, who was born in the Hoosier city, made a cameo appearance. In the clip, officers pretend to chase and then pull over the NASCAR champion, all while lip syncing the song “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler.

Further on in the video, officers reenact the opening credits of the show “Friends.”

