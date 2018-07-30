× Tracking more rainy and cooler days

We’re still needing the rain! Including today’s totals, July is still running more than 2″ below average.

Several of us did get some good rain totals though. Over 3/4″ in Indianapolis.

We’ve tacked on yet another below average day to the summer. However, above average days are still dominating!

Many of us just barely broke the 70° mark today.

Overnight temperatures will be seasonable, dropping down to the mid 60’s.

Rain chances will ramp up again tomorrow. Showers around could impact your morning and evening commute.

Colts training camp has been moved indoors Tuesday morning. The field got a good soaking today and we’re looking at more rain chances throughout the day tomorrow.

Plan on another cooler day with highs staying a good 10° below average.

Cooler temperatures stick around through mid-week. We dry out and heat right back up to near the 90° mark by the weekend.