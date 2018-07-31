× Additional, much needed rain to fall today; hotter solution to end workweek!

Live Guardian Radar continues to track more rain this morning, along with a few embedded storms! This remains great news for growers all across the state due to the recent dry spell. An additional 1″ of rain is possible for today, especially in areas southeast of downtown. More clouds around today will keep our temperatures down, as we will once again be running 10° below the seasonal average of 84°.

Spotty showers around on Wednesday but more dry will be anticipated, while temperatures warm into the upper 70’s. Rain chances come to an end Wednesday night and warmer temperatures return by Thursday and into the upcoming weekend! This weekend will feel more like early August, as upper 80’s and more humidity build in…