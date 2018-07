× All lanes of SB I-65 closed just south of Columbus while police clean up crash

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – All southbound lanes of I-65 are closed just south of Columbus while emergency crews work to clean up a crash.

The crash, which involves a semi, occurred at the 61 mile marker. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.

Police advise everyone to use State Road 11 or US 31 as alternate routes.