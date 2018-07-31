× Andrew Luck used off day at camp to, well, work

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Monday was an off day from training camp, and handled in a variety of ways by the Indianapolis Colts.

Veteran kicker Adam Vinatieri, cornerback Chris Milton and a handful of other players took in a movie.

Andrew Luck showed up at Grand Park for extra work. Of course.

“He wanted to sit down and talk,’’ coach Frank Reich said after Tuesday morning’s practice was pushed inside by rain and wet fields. “We kind of broke down and took every throw he has made since he has been back here and looked at about 40 or 50 of those . . . ‘How can we get better?’.

“That’s just what he wants to do. That’s the way you need to spend your day off and it showed out there today. I mean he said that he was going to work on a couple of things today and he did and it showed. That’s just a good sign.’’

Buttressed by his day-off preparation, Luck endured his heaviest workload of camp. He unleashed 33 passes in 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills, and completed 17-of-23 with one interception in team sessions. His prior day’s throwing: 19, 19 and 22 passes.

The latest step in Luck’s return to being under center for the Sept. 9 opener against Cincinnati transcended the raw numbers. He pushed the football down the field more and there appeared to be more velocity on his passes. When necessary, he put the ball in tight spaces.

The more Reich has been around the Colts’ $140 million quarterback, the more his appreciation has grown.

“Just the determination to be there for his teammates,’’ he said. “Before I got here as I looked at Andrew and watched Andrew as a player from afar, one thing that I always appreciated was that you have this elite player who was truly a team-first guy.

“I just think the excitement that he has about being back for the team, the city and the organization. And the determination just to be counted on, be dependable, get himself right, get himself as bullet proof as you can get in this profession by working on his body from the ground up. It’s not just the shoulder. Work on it from the ground up and create the foundation that can last.’’

Injury update

Linebacker Anthony Walker is expected to miss “a few weeks’’ after suffering a groin injury in Sunday evening’s practice. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick has been working as the starting middle linebacker.

“It wasn’t the most severe thing in the world,’’ Reich said. “It wasn’t the most minor thing in the world. So somewhere in between.’’

While Walker is out, undrafted rookie Skai Moore should see more reps.

“Yeah, it’s a good opportunity for Skai,’’ Reich said. “Skai has made a really good impression the first few days.’’

Also, safety Clayton Geathers continues to work with the rehab staff after undergoing offseason knee surgery. Reich: “I think we will see him before too long.’’

Reich said offensive tackle Anthony Castonzo, who’s on NFI with a hamstring issue, is “really close’’ to being cleared for practice.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.