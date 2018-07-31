Celebrate National Avocado Day with tasty wonton appetizers
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Everyone loves guacamole, but today we’re trying something a little different for National Avocado Day.
Avocado bacon wontons are a unique way to incorporate everyone’s favorite fatty superfood. And because avocado is a healthy fat, we’re keeping the wontons healthy (for the most part) too by baking them instead of frying them.
Avocado Bacon Wontons
Yield: About 40 wontons
Ingredients
- 2 large avocados, skin and pit removed
- 8 ounces Challenge cream cheese
- 5 pieces of bacon, crumbled
- 1/4 cup red onion, diced
- 1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/4 cup cilantro
- 1 jalapeno, diced with seeds removed
- 1 Tablespoon lime juice (about 1/2 lime)
- Salt to taste or about 1 teaspoon
- 40 wonton wrappers
- Avocado oil spray (or another oil spray)
- Sweet chili or teriyaki sauce for dipping
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Combine avocados, cream cheese, bacon, cup red onion, cheddar cheese, cilantro, jalapeno, lime juice, and salt in large bowl
- Take 1 wonton wrapper and position it like a diamond with one point facing you. Dampen edges with water using pastry brush.
- Put 1 teaspoon (no more!) of avocado filling in center, and fold the wonton wrapper so it’s a triangle. Pinch the edges to seal, making sure to squeeze out any excess air in the process.
- Fold hypotenuse of wonton triangle up halfway and bring the two edges on either side together. Pinch to close. It may take some practice, but it should look like a flower bud.
- Position baking rack on top of foil-lined baking sheet, and place wontons on rack. Spray generously with avocado oil spray.
- Place in oven and bake for about 9 to 10 minutes, or until they start to turn golden brown. Turn on broiler and bake for an additional minute.
- Remove from oven and serve with sweet chili sauce, teriyaki sauce, or your favorite sauce. They’re best right when they come out of the oven. If you plan to reheat, do so in oven to ensure they retain crispiness.