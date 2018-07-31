× Celebrate National Avocado Day with tasty wonton appetizers

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Everyone loves guacamole, but today we’re trying something a little different for National Avocado Day.

Avocado bacon wontons are a unique way to incorporate everyone’s favorite fatty superfood. And because avocado is a healthy fat, we’re keeping the wontons healthy (for the most part) too by baking them instead of frying them.

Avocado Bacon Wontons

Yield: About 40 wontons

Ingredients

2 large avocados, skin and pit removed

8 ounces Challenge cream cheese

5 pieces of bacon, crumbled

1/4 cup red onion, diced

1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 cup cilantro

1 jalapeno, diced with seeds removed

1 Tablespoon lime juice (about 1/2 lime)

Salt to taste or about 1 teaspoon

40 wonton wrappers

Avocado oil spray (or another oil spray)

Sweet chili or teriyaki sauce for dipping

Directions