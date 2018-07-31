Kokomo police arrest 45 people in second phase of methamphetamine crackdown

KOKOMO, Ind. – Authorities in Kokomo announced dozens of arrests in a massive drug roundup aimed at curbing the spread of methamphetamine in the area.

Operation Law and Order Part 2 began on June 19 as a follow up to May’s Operation Law and Order. Officers arrested nearly 50 suspected drug dealers and users on arrest warrants and through serving search warrants.

Phase One of the operation led to 15 arrests during a series of raids in May. The second phase netted 45 arrests, and authorities believe more arrests are forthcoming.

The operation resulted in the seizure of more than 2 pounds of meth, more than 11 pounds of marijuana, a smaller amount of heroin and more than 200 syringes. In addition, investigators also recovered more than 300 pills plus digital scales, paraphernalia and firearms—including an AK-47 and some handguns.

Authorities said the operation is primarily aimed at methamphetamine dealers, since meth proliferation is an ongoing problem in the community—especially among those who turn to methamphetamine to avoid heroin withdrawals.

Some of the suspects face neglect of a dependent charges after children were found at the scene of drug raids.

Kokomo police think this recent round of investigations, combined with the results of the springtime federal probe that netted 15 arrests, 17 pounds of meth, 24 guns and $37,000 in cash, has hurt the Howard County drug trade because confiscations, arrests and overdoses are down.

“We’re certainly going to be diligent with any leads that come out of these cases, any informants that are developed from these arrests, and I would anticipate additional arrests as a result of that,” said Capt. Tonda Cockrell with the Kokomo Police Department.

“There’s a lot of help here in Kokomo on how to address addiction and families to support that, but hopefully our efforts are forcing people in that direction to realize that jail is not the direction you want to take,” Cockrell said.

The following individuals were arrested: