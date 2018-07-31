New design exhibit at Newfields

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Create your own chair, design your own lamp, and see more than 100 new contemporary art pieces. It's all part of the new design gallery at Newfields at the Indianapolis Museum of Art. Sherman went to check out the newly-expanded interactive exhibit.
