Rain to start August; tracking dry time and a big warm-up

We finally made it UNDER the 2″ deficit that we’ve had for these past few weeks of July. However, we still finished the month over and inch and a half short of where we should be.

The rain today really helped bring those totals up. Areas near Bloomington got the bulk of the rain, bringing in near 1.50″!

We will be mild tonight with temperatures dropping to the mid 60’s by early tomorrow morning.

Rain showers will return tomorrow. However, we won’t be nearly as wet. Rain coverage peaking in the afternoon hours.

Highs tomorrow will stay on the cooler side again. Only rising to the upper 70’s.

We’ll continue to warm up and dry out into the weekend. Plan on hot and humid conditions for the first weekend of the Indiana State Fair.