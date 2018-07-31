× Salad, wrap products produced by Indy company recalled over Cyclospora concerns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The FSIS is issuing a recall over salad and wrap products produced by an Indianapolis food company.

Beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap products were distributed by Caito Foods have been recalled due to concerns of Cyclospora contamination.

The beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap items were produced between July 15 to 18, with the either “Best By,” “Enjoy by,” Best if Sold By” or “Sell By” dates ranging from July 18 through July 23.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators and that consumers may be at risk due to the length of the Cyclospora incubation period. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Cyclospora infection is an illness cause by the intestinal parasite, Cyclospora cayetanensis. The incubation period for Cyclospora ranges from two to 14 days, which would include the dates of July 25 through August 6.

Here’s a list of the recalled items and where they were sold out: