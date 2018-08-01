Annual conference prepares students for college

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An annual conference is giving some students the edge they need to make the most out of college. The Center for Leadership Development's College Prep Conference and College Fair is being held later this month at the Convention Center. It welcomes more than 1,500 students in grades 8-12, along with their parents and mentors, giving them advice about how to apply to college and resources to help create good academic habits before high school graduation.