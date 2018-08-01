× August opens cooler and damp; Hotter by the weekend!

Rainfall has been plentiful since Monday with an updated 48 hour total of 1.60″ for downtown Indianapolis! This put a huge dent in our rainfall deficit to end the month of July and now a drying trend begins to take hold.

Areas of fog will greet some of you out-the-door this morning but the radar is mostly dry! Pockets of sunshine are expected after sunrise too…this should bring a slightly milder day with only limited shower chances (30%) through the afternoon.

Hotter, drier times ahead for the upcoming weekend, as a feel of summer finally returns to the state.