Chef Rob shares simple, gourmet chicken recipes

Bang Bang Style Chicken

Ingredients:

1/2 cup vegetable oil, or more, as needed

1 cup buttermilk

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup cornstarch

1 large egg

1 tablespoon hot sauce

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch chunks

1 cup Panko bread crumbs

For the sauce

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce

1 tablespoon honey

2 teaspoons Hot Sauce

Directions:

To make the sauce, whisk together mayonnaise, sweet chili sauce, honey and Hot Sauce in a small bowl; set aside.

Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium high heat.

In a large bowl, whisk together buttermilk, flour, cornstarch, egg, hot sauce, salt and pepper, to taste.

Working one at a time, dip chicken into buttermilk mixture, then dredge in Panko, pressing to coat.

Working in batches, add chicken to the skillet and cook until evenly golden and crispy, about 2-3 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.

Serve immediately, drizzled with sweet chili sauce.

Chicken Roulade

Ingredients

2 ea large Chicken Breast

8 oz Chorizo (Spanish), minced

1 ea Fennel Bulb-shredded

½ cup Pine Nuts-toasted

3 sprigs Fresh Sage-minced

¼ cup Panko Bread Crumbs

1 ea large Egg

10 slices Bacon

Salt and Pepper to taste

Procedure:

1. Mince the Chorizo and heat in a saucepan on medium heat and add the shredded Fennel. Sweat the Fennel and mix in the toasted pine nuts. Take off heat and let cool. Once cooled, add the egg, bread crumbs and fresh sage and mix thoroughly. Set aside until ready to stuff the chicken breast.

2. Butterfly the chicken breast and lay out flat between layers of plastic wrap. Gently pound using a meat mallet to a uniform width (about ¼ inch). Season both sides with salt and pepper

3. Stuff the chorizo/fennel mixture into the chicken breast by layering it on top of the breast leaving all edges clear. Roll the chicken breast up uniformly and wrap the entire roulade in bacon.

4. Place into a 425 degree oven and roast until the bacon gets crispy. Once the bacon looks almost done, lower the oven temperature to 275 degrees and roast for another 10 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

5. Take out of oven and let it rest for at least 5 minutes before slicing.

Chicken Oscar

Ingredients

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves

1/2 cup flour

Salt and pepper, to taste

4 tablespoons butter

1 cup crabmeat

12 asparagus spears, cooked

1 (1 1/4 ounce) packages hollandaise sauce mix

Directions

Place chicken between 2 pieces of wax paper on a cutting board and pound very thin.

Combine the flour, salt and pepper in a shallow bowl.

Heat the butter in a heavy skillet. Dip the chicken pieces lightly in the seasoned flour and shake off excess.

When the butter stops foaming, add the chicken and cook 3 to 4 minutes per side, until golden. Remove to a heated serving platter as the remaining pieces are cooked.

While the chicken is cooking, make the hollandaise sauce per package directions. Keep warm.

Cover each slice of chicken with crabmeat and top with 3 asparagus spears.

Drizzle hollandaise sauce over asparagus and serve.