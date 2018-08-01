× Colts’ Jack Mewhort to retire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After four injury-plagued seasons in the NFL, Colts offensive lineman Jack Mewhort is retiring.

“I would like to thank the Irsay family and the entire Colts organization for giving me the opportunity to live a childhood dream,” Mewhort said in a statement. “The fans and the city of Indianapolis have treated me like one of their own and I am forever grateful. Wearing the Horseshoe was one of the biggest honors I have ever known and I will always bleed blue. Go Colts!”

The Colts drafted Mewhort in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.